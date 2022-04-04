피아니스트·배우 출신 홍콩 재벌의 스타트업 투자법[데이비드 김의 이머징 마켓]

[한경 CFO Insight]

데이비드 김 노스헤드캐피털파트너스 대표는 투자 전문가이자 인터뷰 고수로도 유명합니다. 전 세계 굵직굵직한 '큰 손'과 투자전문가를 찾아 인터뷰를 진행하고 팟캐스트 채널 'CEO 라운드테이블-브릿징 아시아'와 '아시안 인베스터스'에 게재해오고 있습니다.제니퍼 청 로(Jennifer Cheng Lo)는 홍콩 기반 초기투자 전문 벤처캐피털(VC)인 뉴시크캐피털(NewChic Capital)의 공동 창업자이자 회장이다. 뉴시크캐피털은 시리즈C 단계 이하 초기 스타트업에 투자하고 있다. 주요 투자 분야는 뷰티, 패션, 사회적기업 등이다. 북미와 아시아 지역에 투자를 집중한다.제니퍼는 패밀리 오피스인 콘텐츠 커머스 플랫폼 기업인 젠클럽의 창업자이기도 하다. 또 여성 주도 헤지펀드사인 에이스인베스트먼트매니지먼트의 창업 멤버다. 또 뷰티, 패션 분야 등 다양한 스타트업의 창업 멤버이기도 한데, 스타트업 생태계를 잘 아는 연쇄 창업가라는 평가다.그는 미국에서 태어나고 자랐다. 뉴욕에서는 배우와 모델로 활동하기도 했다. 보스턴대 부속 고등학교와 브루클린 고등학교에서 학창시절을 보냈고, 뉴잉글랜드 콩세르바투아르의 예비대학 프로그램에서 피아노를 전공하는 등 '팔방미인'의 면모를 갖췄다는 평가를 받는다. 또 브라운대에선 국제관계학을 전공했고, 이후 홍콩과학기술공대에서 경영전문대학원 과정을 밟았다.스타트업계에서 나온 뒤 그는 창업가들을 위한 투자자와 멘토로서의 활동을 시작했다. 연설자와 칼럼니스트로도 잘 알려져 있는데, BBC나 CNBC와 같은 방송사뿐만 아니라 각종 잡지, 테드(TED) 등에서도 말솜씨를 뽐낸 바 있다. 홍콩 지역 대학교들에서 강연도 다니고 있다.다음은 그와의 일문일답."난 아주 직업이 많다(웃음). 난 크리에이터이자, 기업가이자, 투자자이자, 커뮤니티 빌더, 그리고 창업가들을 위한 지원자다. 나는 '문학'과 '음악'을 뜻하는 내 한자 이름에 걸맞게 첫 시작은 크리에이터였다. 보스턴에 있는 뉴잉글랜드 콩세바투아르에서 피아노를 배웠다. 10살 때 국제 콩쿠르에서 우승했고, 앤서니 디 보나벤투라에게 직접 음악을 배웠다. 시를 쓰는 작가 활동도 했고 연기와 모델 일도 병행했다.어린 시절부터 창작 일을 하면서 내가 기업가적 능력이 있다는 것을 깨달았다. 그렇게 스타트업계에 발을 들였다. 몇몇 스타트업을 거치면서 다양한 창업가들을 지원할 뉴시크캐피털을 세우기로 결심했다. 여기선 여성 창업가와 사회적으로 가치가 있는 초기 단계 스타트업을 지원하고 있다.""우리는 '자녀들이 살고 싶은 세상을 만든다'는 모토를 갖고 투자하고 있다. 뉴시크캐피털은 '임팩트'에 중점을 둔 투자를 한다. 암 백신을 개발하는 바이오 스타트업부터 기후 위기를 해결하려는 기후기술 스타트업에 이르기까지 그 범위는 다양하다. 사람들이 먹고, 자고, 노는 것들에 긍정적 영향을 끼칠 만한 회사가 투자 대상이다. 우리는 시드 단계부터 시리즈C 이하 단계 스타트업들에 투자한다.""결국 초기 기업에서 판단할 수 있는 건 '팀'이다. 창업가가 얼마나 열정과 비전을 가졌는지가 중요하다. 물론 창업가들의 트렉 레코드도 본다. 하지만 그것이 꼭 여러 번의 엑시트 능력을 의미하는 건 아니다. 우리가 말하는 트렉 레코드는 '그 사람이 얼마나 좋은 사람인가'다. 창의적인 가치를 창출하고 사람을 도울 만큼 좋은 사람인지를 보는 것이다.""나는 '웹 3'와 탈중앙화, 금융 통합에 대해 관심이 많다. 팬데믹 이후 이런 변화들은 '뉴노멀'로 받아들여질 수밖에 없다. 나는 인간의 기본적인 욕구가 반영된 '임팩트 테크'와 기후기술 기업, ESG 기업, 프롭테크, 푸드테크, 에드테크, 핀테크 등이 계속해서 강세를 이어갈 것으로 보고 있다.""내 친구가 운영 중인 핀테크 회사 런웨이, 사람들의 행동 양식을 분석해 기후 위기를 해결하려는 클라이밋X(이 회사는 최근 시드 라운드를 마무리했는데 오버부킹에 성공했다), 인공지능(AI) 기반 뷰티테크인 헬로아바, 크리에이터 커뮤니티 서비스를 내놓은 플레이그라운드, 데이터 마케팅 회사 보티, 반려동물 메타버스 플랫폼 페타스틱 등이 있다. 모든 포트폴리오사들은 웹3 기반 플랫폼을 갖고 있거나, 웹2에서 웹3로 나아가는 단계에 있다.""나는 여성과 아이들에게 힘을 실어주는 어떤 자선단체에도 열정적이다. 여성들은 많은 역할을 하고 있고 나는 할머니와 어머니가 얼마나 기업가적이고 강인한지 직접 봤다.""둘 다 익히 들어서 알고 있고, 내 친구들과 가족들이 많이 봤지만 안타깝게도 나는 무서워서 직접 볼 수가 없다(웃음). 사실 '집시'라는 한국 여성 크리에이터가 만든 대체불가능토큰(NFT)을 일찌감치 눈여겨보고 있었다. NFT 마켓인 오픈씨에서 1억개 이상을 팔았다. 또 집시와 함께 찍은 사진이 있는데, 친구들이 모두 나를 닮았다고 하더라. 이렇듯 나는 한국의 다양한 문화 콘텐츠 창작자들에게도 관심이 많다."I’m wearing a ton of hats. I’m a Creator, Entrepreneur, Investor, and community builder and champion for underestimated founders and funders and impactful projects for humanity. I started out actually as a Creator because true to my Chinese name which literally means “literature” and “music”. I was a child prodigy at piano, learning from the reknowned Jean Stackhouse and Julia Bernstein at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. I was winning different international competitions from the age of 10 onwards and when I was a young teenager became the youngest student of the famed concert pianist the late Anthony di Bonaventura who was head of the music department at Boston University. I was also a youth writer and won a national poetry competition then too. I started acting and modeling while I was young, but also continued it on the side during high school, college and for a few years after I graduated. During the pandemic, I recently resumed being an actress to do shooting and filming and promotions for some of my portfolio companies and projects. I also restarted my career as a pianist and won an international competition, in order to motivate my 3 children and be a role model for them in their music and artistic pursuits.It was while performing and pursuing creative outlets since I was young, that I discovered I had natural entrepreneurial ability and worked at and did startups with my brother and others while in college and also after graduating. I was further able to develop as an entrepreneur, and a builder in tech as I held management roles in technology companies and startups during and after business school which I did at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. After some startup exits, I decided to start my family office NewChic Capital for investing in female and diverse founders, funds (funds), and pursuing and building other impactful passion projects that help move the needle.My parents’ focus when I was growing up was on technology companies and also on real estate, and I realized early on the importance of entrepreneurship, investing, as well as diversifying into both physical and virtual (digital) assets. My father and my mother recorded so many hours of my piano and acting videos growing up as he said these would be my memories and future generations memories. Little did I know that the first NFT I ever minted later would be of me playing the piano, which was an NFT I made for Jin Yu and his loved ones while he was in the ICU and then passed away from Covid.In terms of Investment Thesis we invest try to abide by the mantra that “we are building the world we want our children to inherit”, and NewChic has many impact focused investments from health therapeutics like Cambrian Bio with cancer vaccines and other longevity-focused medicines, to Climate-X which is focused on climate with their proprietary algorithm Spectra. that have positively impacted the way people work ranging from how we eat, live, work, play. We’ve invested in Pre-seed through C, sometimes as follow ons on our early investments.We look for an alignment of values and vision when it comes to early stage Founders and it all comes down to the team, their ability to execute, as well as their track record. By track record, we don’t necessarily mean exits or multiple exits (although that is nice). We look at the team and the founders’ track record as people - are they good people? Do they have a track record of creating value for and helping others?I continue to believe in Web 3 and the power of decentralization, DAO for governance and financial inclusion for all as we are empowered to utilize our own data and actions, alongside the growth of a Creator economy and a more ecosystem. Throughout the pandemic and post pandemic (whenever that is) and this new Normal we are all forced to accept, I still believe that basic human needs will stand strong including Impact Tech (we are all stakeholders in our collective future and the world), Climate Tech, ESG Tech, Property Tech, FoodTech, Edtech (we need to continuously learn and grow as does our NexGen), Fintech, WealthTech.Runway is a company we are extremely excited about as it’s led by my friend Siqi Chen (formerly Zynga, Postmates (Uber), Sandbox AR) who is a an entrepreneur and investor hybrid like me, not to mention backed multiple times by the likes of Andreesen Horowitz, and an amazing Advisor/Venture Partner on our Investment Committee. ClimateX is a Climate change company at the forefront of bringing actionable data to people, organizations, communities everywhere as we are all collectively impacted by climate change and the repercussions of not taking action now and recently closed their oversubscribed Seed (We invested in the Pre-Seed and Seed rounds). HelloAva.co is our beauty and wellness AI portfolio disrupting the way consumers interact with their beauty and wellness products. PlayGround is a Creator Multiverse that is empowering the way creators and communities interact and change the world together. Votee is a company empowering consumers to monetize their data into actionable insights by brands and organizations. Petastic is a pet metaverse helping us take care of our pet children utilizing blockchain, token, and NFT technology. All of our companies are Web 3 or bridging the gap from Web 2 to Web 3.I am passionate about any charity that empower women and children. Women hold so many roles and I watched firsthand how entrepreneurial and strong my grandmothers and mother were and are.I’ve read about both Parasite and Squid Games but am unfortunately too scared to watch the episodes myself although my friends and family have. There was actually an NFT by a Korea female woman creator named Zipcy who I supported early on. They did over 100 million in sales on OpenSea. I’m a proud Zipcy holder. I also have a picture of me with my Zipcy which everyone including the artist herself and all my friends in Web3 told me resembled me.데이비드 김 노스헤드캐피털파트너스 대표 & 팟캐스트 'CEO 라운드테이블-브릿징 아시아(CEO Roundtable-Bridging Asia)', '아시안 인베스터스(Asian Investors)' 운영자.김종우 기자 jongwoo@hankyung.com