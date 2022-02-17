"한국 기업들, 아프리카에 투자하라"[데이비드 김의 이머징 마켓]

[한경 CFO Insight]



에만 와비 GIAF 파트너 인터뷰

게티이미지뱅크

이집트에 기반을 둔 아프리카 펀드(Grow In Africa Fund·GIAF)는 아프리카 지역에서 시장성을 인정받은 스타트업들이 해외로 진출할 때 자금을 투입하는 임팩트 펀드를 운용하는 회사다. 타깃은 △녹색성장 △순환경제 △지속가능한 농업 △헬스케어 △에드테크 등이다. 지속 가능한 변화를 창출하고 사회적, 환경적으로 긍정적인 투자를 하겠다는 목표 하에 투자 전략을 세운다.GIAF엔 에만 와비(Eman Wahby) 제너럴파트너가 핵심 운용 인력으로 참여하고 있다. 그는 13년간 세계은행그룹에 몸담았다. 세계은행의 수석부행장과 일하며 20억달러(약 2조4000억원) 넘는 프로젝트를 이끌었다. 한국의 지속가능발전목표(SDGs) 파트너십 펀드 모금을 지원하기도 했다. 이 때 아프리카와 한국이 어떻게 하면 경제적 관계를 강화할 수 있는지 생각하게 됐다는 게 그의 말이다."이집트 신화 속 마아트 여신은 정의의 여신일 뿐만 아니라 인간과 자연의 조화로운 관계를 정의한 개념으로 여겨진다. 마아트가 내세운 원칙 중 하나는 '나는 공정한 몫만을 소비하고, 지구를 돌보고, 물을 깨끗하게 유지한다'는 것이다.이집트는 인구가 1억명으로, 아프리카에서도 큰 시장이다. 지난 몇 년 간 전국에 안정적으로 전기를 공급하고, 도로망과 보건 서비스를 확대하는 등 인프라 개선에 큰 진전을 이뤘다. 국제통화기금(IMF)에 따르면 이집트는 2020년 플러스 성장률을 기록한 몇 안 되는 신흥시장 국가 중 하나였다. 따라서 제조업, 소매업, 석유·가스, 농업, 자동차, 제약, 생물의학 등 전통과 신흥 분야에 다양한 기회가 있다. 많은 한국 투자자들이 이집트 시장을 고려하기를 바란다. 현재 이집트에는 다양한 유럽 브랜드가 진출해 있는 반면 한국 브랜드는 자동차, 전자제품, 전기제품에 한정돼 있다.""아프리카대륙 자유무역지대(AfCFTA)는 2021년 1월1일부터 시작된 자유무역 지역으로, 55개 아프리카 연합 국가 중 54개국이 모여 만들었다. AfCFTA는 13억명의 인구와 3조4000억달러의 국내총생산(GDP)을 가진 단일 시장을 형성하고 있다. 2030년까지 아프리카는 17억명의 인구, 즉 6조7000억달러 이상의 잠재적 소비자가 거주할 것으로 예상된다. 따라서 아프리카는 K스타트업과 한국 대기업 모두에게 성장 시장으로서의 잠재력이 매우 크다.아프리카는 풍부한 천연자원을 가지고 있다. 아프리카의 빠르게 성장하는 인구와 시장은 세계 성장이 둔화되는 환경에서 결정적인 기회를 제공한다. 2018년 세계에서 가장 빠르게 성장하는 10개국 중 6곳이 아프리카에 있고, 이 중 가나는 세계 1위를 차지했다. 또 세계은행의 2019년 사업하기 좋은 나라 순위(Doing Business index)에서 가장 개선된 10개국 중 5개국이 아프리카에 있다.""가장 먼저 생각해야 할 것은 아프리카의 인구가 급속도로 늘어나고 있다는 점이다. 이에 맞춰 도시화도 빠르게 진행되고 있다. 소득이 늘어나면서 스마트시티 뿐만 아니라 음식, 음료, 제약, 금융 서비스, 의료 및 교육을 포함한 다양한 소비 시장에서 새로운 사업 기회를 창출하고 있다. 아프리카 산업혁명도 진행 중이다. 급증하는 현지 수요를 충족시키기 위한 제조업이 활발하게 성장하고 있다.녹색경제와 디지털 전환은 아프리카가 도약하고 있는 두 가지 핵심 분야다. 열악한 인프라는 아프리카에서의 투자와 성장의 주요 장애물 중 하나다. 예를 들어, 6억명의 아프리카인들이 전기를 쓸 수 없다. 하지만 이제 많은 아프리카 국가들이 전기 기반 모빌리티와 재생 에너지로 도약을 준비하고 있다. IT 서비스, 클라우드, 인공지능(AI) 및 빅데이터 분야에서 기업에게도 성장 기회가 있는 셈이다.이는 '윈-윈 파트너십'이다. 동남아시아 지역에서 그랬던 것처럼, 한국 기업들도 디지털 기술과 혁신 분야에서 아프리카 젊은이들의 인력 개발에 도움을 줄 것이다. 아프리카개발은행(African Development Bank)에 따르면 매년 최대 1200만명의 아프리카 청년들이 학교를 마치고 취업시장에 합류하고, 신규 일자리가 310만개씩 창출된다.""한국이 1960년대와 1970년대에 성취할 수 있었던 산업화는 타의 추종을 불허한다. 원자재가 풍부한 아프리카에서는 제조업 기회가 크다. 인프라 수요는 엄청나며 아프리카의 인프라 투자는 매년 2배가량 증가했다. 최근 아프리카개발은행 총재는 아프리카 녹색경제의 가치를 3조달러로 추산했다.녹색성장과 디지털 전환 분야에서 한국이 글로벌 리더라는 점을 고려해야 한다. 향후 5년간 디지털뉴딜과 그린뉴딜 사업에 수십억달러를 투자하겠다는 한국의 계획은 기업들이 아프리카 진출을 고려할 수 있는 절호의 기회다.한국 스타트업과 전 세계의 다양한 기회를 연결해주는 본투글로벌센터의 노력에도 깊은 감명을 받았다. 더 많은 스타트업이 해외에서 자본을 조달하고 해외에 진출할 수 있도록 한국 정부가 1조원 규모의 글로벌 벤처펀드를 조성할 계획인 것으로 알고 있다. 혁신적인 한국 스타트업의 아프리카 진출이 이 펀드의 초석이 되길 바란다.""나는 항상 한국의 엄청난 경제 발전 과정과 민주주의로의 전환에 매료돼 왔다. 더구나 한국의 풍부한 역사와 문화, 맛있는 요리에 관심이 많아 'KBS월드'와 '아리랑 채널'을 정기적으로 시청하고 있다. 각종 책에서는 늘 '한강의 기적'을 언급하곤 하지만, 한강의 기적의 실제 창작자인 국민 스스로가 보여준 노고와 결단력, 끈기가 늘 인상 깊었다.나는 2019년 한국을 처음 방문했는데, 현대의 한국을 직접 경험하고 젊은 한국인들과 교류하는 것이 아주 즐거웠다. 지속가능한 발전과 녹색성장에 대한 한국 정부의 의지와 더불어 민간 기업에 SDGs가 어떻게 자리 잡고 있는지 자세히 알게 된 것도 인상 깊었다. 다음 방문 때는 서울을 벗어나 진해에서 벚꽃 축제를 관람하고, 경주의 유네스코 세계문화유산을 구경한 뒤 제주도에 가보고 싶다."아래는 영어 인터뷰 원문.Very true, Egypt is well known for its history and ancient civilisation. Interesting enough, Goddess Ma’at was not only Ancient Egypt’s goddess of truth and justice but also an Ancient Egyptian concept that emphasized harmonious cooperation against chaos and disorder and defined human justice and its relationship to nature and the environment. Among the 42 Devine Principles of Ma'at, Africa’s and the world's oldest moral and ethical code for human conduct, we find several divine obligations and duties towards the planet: “I consume only my fair share; I care for the earth; and I keep the waters pure”!Modern Egypt is one of the biggest markets in Africa with 100 million population. Over the past 7 years, the country achieved great strides in improving its infrastructure in terms of providing reliable electricity across the country, nationwide roads networks, expanding sanitation services to disadvantaged population.According to the IMF, Egypt was one of the few emerging market countries that experienced a positive growth rate in 2020, thanks to reforms implemented since 2016 to restore macroeconomic imbalances, strengthen the business climate, attract investment, and increase employment opportunities, in particular among youth and women. Therefore, there is huge and diverse opportunities in traditional and emerging sectors like manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, agriculture, automotive, pharmaceuticals and biomedical sectors. I hope to see more Korean investors consider the competitive advantages of the Egyptian market. At the moment, there are a wide variety of European brands in Egypt while Korean brands are only limited to cars, electronics and electric appliances.The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is a free trade with trade commencing as of 1 January 2021, was created by 54 of the 55 African Union nations. AfCFTA forms a single market with both a population of 1.3 billion and $3.4 trillion GDP. By 2030, Africa is expected to be home to 1.7 billion people—potential consumers with over $6.7 trillion of combined consumer and business spending.Therefore, Africa has a huge potential as a growth market for both K-startups and Korean conglomerates. While Africa is blessed with abundant natural resources, the continent’s fast-growing population and markets present additional important opportunities in an environment of slowing global growth. Africa has witnessed an economic acceleration and improving business environment. Two indicators from the World Bank underline the continent’s promise. First, of the 10 fastest-growing economies in the world in 2018, six were in Africa— with Ghana at the top of the world ranking. Secondly, in the World Bank’s 2019 Doing Business index, five of the 10 most improved countries are in Africa, and one-third of all reforms recorded globally were in sub-Saharan Africa.The continent is witnessing transformative growth in key economic sectors. First, a population that is fast growing and urbanizing. More than 80 percent of Africa’s population growth over the next few decades will occur in cities, making it the fastest-urbanizing region in the world. At the same time, incomes are rising across much of the continent, generating new business opportunities in the consumer market where Africans have unmet needs, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, financial services, healthcare, and education, in addition to smart city solutions.Second, an African industrial revolution is underway. Manufacturing is taking place to substitute imports and meet burgeoning local demand. But there is also an important opportunity to grow manufacturing exports and make Africa the world’s next great manufacturing center as industries shift away from China to lower-cost regions.Third, green economy and digital transformation are two key sectors in which Africa is leapfrogging. Poor infrastructure is one of the key impediments to investment and growth in Africa. For example, nearly 600 million Africans lack access to the electricity grid. Many African countries are now leapfrogging to e-mobility and renewable energy. There are also exciting growth opportunities for business working in information and communications technology based services, cloud solutions, AI and big data.Finally, it is important to mention that this is a win-win partnership. Like their tangible contributions in Southeast Asia, Korean businesses will also help develop the human capital of Africa’s youth especially in digital skills and innovation, in the era of the fourth industrial revolution. According to the African Development Bank estimates that up to 12 million young Africans finish school and join the job market each year, at the same time that only 3.1 million new jobs are created.Africa’s 55 countries are diverse in terms of population, development levels, growth rates, and stability. Given the challenges in transport and logistics among African cities, it is advisable for Korean companies to set up manufacturing facilities that are close to raw materials with access to countries and cities where their final product can be transported to other markets across the continent with zero custom duties due to AfCFTA.Rapid urbanization is one good reason why companies should make cities a central focus of their African growth strategies. By the end of the next decade, Africa will have nearly 90 cities with at least a million inhabitants. What the successful businesses in Africa have in common is the imagination to see the continent’s unmet needs as opportunities for growth and building businesses of meaningful scale. Korean businesses will not only translate such opportunities into profitable, sustainable enterprises but also play a key role in supporting Africa meet unfulfilled demand for goods and services, close the gaps in its infrastructure, create jobs, and decrease poverty.Given my background in international development, I have been always fascinated by Korean inspiring development model, economic transformation, and the transition to democracy. Furthermore, I watch regularly KBS World and Arirang Channels as I am very interested to learn more about Korean rich history, culture and tasty cuisine.While books would always refer to the “Miracle on the Han River”, I have been always impressed by the hard work, determination and perseverance of the Korean people themselves, the actual creators of the “Miracle on the Han River”. I hope to read books or watch K-drama that would tell the personal stories of those great individuals. I first visited Korea in 2019 and it was very inspiring to experience firsthand modern day Korea and interact with top notch educated and tech-savy young Koreans. I was also impressed to know more about Korean government’s commitment to sustainable development and green growth and how sustainability and SDGs are at the core of private companies. I hope during my next visit to travel out of Seoul and visit other places like the spring cherry blossom festival of Jinhae, the UNESCO’s World Heritage Site of Gyeongju and the picturesque Jeju Island.What Korea was able to achieve in the 1960s and 1970s is unique and unmatched in the history of industrialization and development. Manufacturing opportunities are huge in Africa, where the raw materials are abundant. Infrastructure needs are enormous and Africa’s annual investment in infrastructure has doubled to around $80 billion a year since the beginning of this century. Recently, the President of the African Development Bank estimated the value of Africa’s green economy at $3 trillion.Given that Korea is a global leader in green growth and digital transformation, which are two key important emerging sectors for Africa. South Korea's plan to invest billions of dollars into the Digital New Deal and the Green New Deal projects over the next five years are great opportunities for Korean companies to consider scaling up into Africa. Korean expertise can provide solutions to a wide range of Africa's most pressing technology needs like how the Korean Digital New Deal digitalizes natural resources management. I am also very impressed with the efforts of Born2Global Centre in connecting Korean startups with various opportunities worldwide.Such efforts from both sides, the Korean and the African, are needed to help startups on both sides forge win-win partnerships. I understand that the Korean government plans to create a 1 trillion-won global venture fund in an effort to help more startups better raise capital from overseas and support their overseas push. I hope the expansion of innovative Korean startups into Africa would be a cornerstone of this fund.데이비드 김 노스헤드캐피털파트너스 대표 & 팟캐스트 'CEO 라운드테이블-브릿징 아시아(CEO Roundtable-Bridging Asia)', '아시안 인베스터스(Asian Investors)' 운영자.김종우 기자 jongwoo@hankyung.com