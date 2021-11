엘살바도르 '노빠꾸'…이번엔 화산 옆에 비트코인 도시 세운다 [임현우의 비트코인 나우]

El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele participates in the closing party of the “Bitcoin Week” where he announced the plan to build the first “Bitcoin City” in the world, in Teotepeque, El Salvador November 20, 2021. 로이터연합뉴스

President Nayib Bukele speaks during the announcement on the Bitcoin city project that will operate in eastern El Salvador, in Santa Maria Mizata, El Salvador, 21 November 2021. The Salvadoran president participated in an activity that brought together foreigners and investors who met in the Central American country to learn about the implementation of bitcoin, which has been circulating in the territory since 07 September. Bukele gave a speech in English during his participation in the event that was held in a hotel on the touristy Mizata beach, the central department of La Libertad. EPA연합뉴스