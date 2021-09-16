글로벌 IB 그만두고 세계에 한식 알리는 한인 셰프, 주디 주 [데이비드 김의 이머징 마켓]

[한경 CFO Insight]

이라는 기사를 쓴 적이 있다. 참고하면 좋을 것이다. 예를 들면 월스트리트에서는 종종 '돈'이 동기부여가 되고 극소수의 사람들만이 하고 싶은 일을 한다. 반면 부엌은 순수한 열정으로 가득하다,"



해외에서의 한식당들이 마주치는 가장 큰 도전은 무엇이라고 생각하나.



"런던은 세계적인 도시고, 다양한 국적의 용광로라고 생각한다. 하지만 많은 사람들이 한국 음식에 대해 모른다. 아직도 아시아 요리를 둘러싼 무지함이 너무 많다. 대부분의 사람들이 아시아 전체를 '하나'의 나라로 보고 있다.



해외에 한국 식당을 열 때 가장 큰 도전은 사람들에게 아시아의 문화적 차이를 가르쳐주고 각 나라 요리의 맛이 다르다고 설명하는 것이다. 아시아 전체를 하나의 접시로 묶으면 안 된다."



당신이 지금 하고 있는 많은 일들 중에서 어떤 것을 가장 사랑하나. 또 가장 좋아하는 한국 음식은 무엇인가.



"나는 세계 각국을 다니면서 각 나라의 요리사를 만나는 것이 좋다. 또 해외에서 요리하는 것과 현지 전통과 재료에 대해 배우는 것을 좋아한다. 물론 TV쇼프로그램에 출연하는 것도 언제나 즐겁다. 내 인생에서 '아이언 셰프'는 확실히 하이라이트였다. 새로운 요리 레시피를 개발하고, 책을 쓰는 것도 좋다. 내 브랜드를 만들고 새로운 공간을 디자인 하는 것 역시 흥미로운 일이다. 내가 좋아하는 한국 음식은 순두부찌개, 김치볶음밥, 한국식 치킨이다."



당신의 비전은 무엇인가.



"나는 건강에 관심이 많다. 음식이 '약'이라는 한국의 철학을 세계에 널리 퍼뜨리고 싶다."



가족을 제외하고, 당신이 만났던 사람 중에서 가장 좋은 사람은 누구인가.



"두 사람을 뽑아야겠다. 셰프 다니엘 블루드, 그리고 노부 호텔의 공동 소유자인 드류 니포렌트다. 이들은 호텔업계에서는 전설적인 사람들이고 성공을 일궜다. 하지만 너무나도 겸손하다. 이 두 사람은 받은 것을 베풀 줄 아는 따뜻한 품성을 지녔다. 매우 바쁜 삶을 살고 있지만 그만큼 성실하다. 가식이나 자만심 따위가 전혀 없다."





How did you come up with an idea of becoming chef leaving Wall Street job?





Life was too short not to follow your passion and I was becoming disenchanted with finance. I didn't love it with my full heart but knew I wanted to be in food so decided to make the switch!





Please tell us a little bit about your journey from editorial assistant to Restaurant Gordon Ramsay (Maze) to Iron Chef in UK and US to Chef Patron to Jinju and to Seoul Bird

• I completed my grande diplome at the French Culinary School in New York, now called the ICC (International Culinary Centre), however, I didn’t want to work in restaurants because of the intense hours. Therefore, I started interning at food magazines and in test kitchens. I then went on to become the only intern to work in both editorial and the test kitchen at Saveur magazine.

• I also worked at Slow Food USA where I started the first Slow Food In Schools inner city project, Harvest Time in Harlem.

• I then moved to London with my now ex husband and began working at Time Out, freelancing as food critic.

• I then refocused my work from food media to the kitchen. I staged at the Fat Duck by Heston Blumenthal, Thomas Keller’s French Laundry in California, Nahm in Bangkok and worked extensively throughout the Gordon Ramsay restaurants.

• Following this, I then began to get regular slots on TV, guesting regularly on Market Kitchen, a show on the Good Food channel, before an opportunity with Iron Chef UK came up. I ended up becoming the second female ever to be crowned an Iron Chef worldwide and the first in the UK.

• This led to me founding and working as Chef Patron at Jinjuu restaurants (2 in London, 1 in Hong Kong), which I left in 2019.

• And now I run the fast-casual Korean restaurants, Seoul Bird, with locations in Canary Wharf and Westfield Shepherd’s Bush.





What was the culture shock between Wall Street and a kitchen? Please tell us an interesting backstory



So they’re actually pretty similar environments but I actually wrote an article for Wall Street Journal, Out of the Fire and Into The Frying Pan, attached for you - gives a pretty detailed account of the parallels between the two!





In growing Korean food restaurants overseas, what do you think is the biggest challenge?





So often, you think of London as a global city, as a melting pot of so many different nationalities, however, it’s pretty astonishing how many people don’t know anything about Korean food. There’s still so much ignorance that surrounds Asian cuisine and I find that most people lump all of Asia together as one nationality.





The biggest challenge in opening Korean restaurants overseas is educating people on the cultural differences within Asia and explaining that each country is different with its unique culture and culinary traditions and flavors. All of Asia should not be grouped together on one plate— each country and its cuisine should be celebrated as its own.



Other than food and the taste itself, do you have anything you want to change to make Korean dishes more acceptable to non-Korean customers?



Well I always play around with flavours and the presentation of food to make it fun, interesting and inviting to customers.





What is your choice between scalable business and culinary arts?

Obviously running multiple 3 Michelin starred restaurants is not easy to scale, which is why I chose to launch Seoul Bird, a fast-casual concept, so I can easily spread Korean flavors around the world!



Which job do you love most, among so many things you have been doing now.



• I love traveling and meeting chefs from all over the world. i love cooking abroad and learning about local traditions and ingredients

• Doing TV shows is always fun and Iron Chef has definitely been a highlight!

• I also love developing recipes and writing cookbooks.

• creating brands and designing new spaces is also so exciting and fun.

What are your most favourite 3 Korean dishes?

• In no particular order:

• Silken tofu soup - Soondubu Jjigae

• Kimchi fried rice

• KFC - ‘Korean Fried Chicken’





What is the next on top of your mind ? And what are your long term goals





I’m really into wellness so this is definitely next on my list to explore further. I really want to spread the Korean philosophy that food is medicine.





Who is the nicest person you have ever met? And Why? (except for your family)





So I’m going to have to cheat and pick two people for this one!

Chef, Daniel Boulud, and Drew Nieporent, co-owner/founder of the Nobu Hotels.

They are both legends in the world of hospitality and have founded such successful global empires. However, aside from being absolutely awe inspiring and at the top of their game, they are both so down to earth and humble.

Daniel and Drew are both so giving and warm.

For two people who are so busy, they are incredibly generous with their time. Their sincerity and willingness to help left such an impact on me. There is no air of pretense or ego about them.





