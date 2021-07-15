"아프리카 인구 75%는 25세 미만…에너지 시장 잠재력 놓치지 마라"[데이비드 김의 이머징 마켓]

[마켓인사이트]

“아프리카 에너지 빈곤...한국과 협업 기대”

≪이 기사는 07월13일(08:12) 자본시장의 혜안 ‘마켓인사이트’ 에 게재된 기사입니다≫

아프리카 에너지 의회(African Energy Chamber, AEC)의 엔제이 아육(NJ Ayuk) 회장은 지난 2019년 아프리카에서 가장 영향력 있는 100명 중 한 사람으로 선정됐다. 변호사 출신인 그는 범아프리카 지역 법률 회사 '센추리온 로 그룹'의 창업자이자 최고경영책임자(CEO)이기도 하다. 메릴랜드 파크 칼리지를 졸업하고 윌리엄 미첼 법학전문대학에서 JD(Juris Director) 학위를 취득했다. 2018년부터 AEC를 이끌고 있다.AEC는 '아프리카 에너지 산업의 최전선'이라는 모토로 아프리카 내 에너지 분야 기업들과 협력하는 단체다. 꾸준한 개발로 성장이 가속화될 것으로 예상되는 아프리카 지역에서 각 기업들은 이런 기회를 활용하고, 아프리카 국가 정부에게는 발전의 기회를 준다는 설명이다."AEC는 아프리카에서 가장 큰 압력단체다. 우리의 역할은 에너지 관련 무역을 촉진하고, 기업가나 국가올림픽위원회(NOC), 국제올림픽위원회(IOC) 및 정부 조직들이 네트워크를 형성하게 하는 것이다. 또 '에너지 빈곤'을 줄이기 위한 해결책을 찾고 있다. 약 8억5000만명에 달하는 사람들이 전기를 쓸 수 없는 환경에 놓여 있다. 우리는 평범한 아프리카인들의 일상적 문제를 해결하기 위해 모였다.""전통적인 미국, 유럽, 아시아 기업들이다. 엑손이나 쉐브론 같은 회사 뿐만 아니라 ENI, BP, 토탈 등 다양한 회사들이 중요한 역할을 한다. 그밖에 CNPC, CNOC, 페트로나스와 같은 말레이시아를 떠난 아시아 기업들도 해당된다. 이 회사들은 수단, 남수단, 알제리, 이집트, 앙골라, 나이지리아, 가봉 등에서 활동하고 있다.""아프리카 인구의 75%는 25세 미만으로 이뤄져 있다. 이는 우리 대륙이 엄청난 잠재력을 가졌음을 의미한다. 아프리카는 이 사람들을 위한 일자리가 필요하고, 에너지 산업이 이를 이끌 것이다. 지금 당장 우리 앞의 환경은 대규모 투자를 필요로 한다. 우리가 해야 할 일은 젊은이들이 이런 흐름에 합류하고, 미래의 직업이 무엇일지, '자동화'는 무엇을 의미하는 것일지, 어떻게 하면 문제를 해결하는 아프리카인이 될 수 있을지 고민하게 하는 것이다.""싱가포르의 사례에서 해답을 찾을 수 있다. 싱가포르는 작은 규모의 나라이지만 많은 투자를 유치해냈다. 가스, LNG, 전기차 등 에너지의 흐름을 살펴보면 아시아 지역은 우리와 비슷한 양상을 먼저 겪었다. 아시아 지역은 한때 강대국의 식민지로 전락하는 등 어려움을 겪었지만 결국 다시 보란듯이 일어섰다. 우리는 아시아의 '기적'을 아프리카로 옮겨올 것이다.""우리는 한국과 협력할 것을 기대하고 있다. 한국의 건설 산업은 아프리카에도 매우 효과적이다. 우리는 배우고 성장하고 싶다. 아프리카가 아시아의 제품과 장비, 기술을 들여오길 원하고 있다. 아주 강력한 방식의 협업을 기대한다.""우리는 미래 지향적인 조직이다. 우리는 영향력과 권력을 갖고 있다. 이를 아프리카인들을 위해 쓸 것이다. AEC가 가장 먼저 해야 할 일은 아프리카 국가들이 코로나19에서 회복하는 것을 돕는 것이다.또 우리는 아프리카 에너지 주간(Africa Enegry Week)을 시작할 예정이다. 아프리카, 유럽, 미국 등 각국 정상, 장관, 주지사들이 참석하고, 정부 관계자들을 초대할 것이다. 우리의 목표는 2022년 1월 1일 이후로는 에너지 빈곤을 '역사'로 만드는 것이다. 이 모든 것을 실현하기 위해서는 유기적인 '협력'이 필수다.""The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is Africa’s largest advocacy group and represents the continents energy sector. Our role as the Chamber is facilitate deals and ensure entrepreneurs, NOCs and IOCS and government organisations benefit from our ecosystem of networking, creating partnerships and ensuring an enabling enivironment for all those operating in it.Of equal importance, our mandate also consists of driving and pushing for energy solutions to reduce energy poverty. To date, 850 million people have no access to any kind of electricity. The AEC brings industries together to drive and find solutions to resolve everyday problems for ordinary everyday African’s. With this in mind, we can create jobs, create opportunities and improve our continent.""The traditional American, European, and Asian companies. Companies like Exxon, Chevron. Total ENI and BP. Asian companies such as CNPC, CNOC, and Petronas out of Malaysia. Work, by these companies, has been done in Sudan, South Sudan, Algeria, Egypt, Angola, Nigeria, EG, Gabon.""Gas has and is the new currency right now. It definitely plays a role to our economy. Mozambique has become the third-largest producer. The first FLNG was in Malabo, Cameroon. Gas has taken over Africa, faster than we have ever thought. Africa still deserves to use natural gas to transform its economy because it is cheap, abundant, and affordable.""75% of the population in Africa is under 25 years old, that’s a big market. Africa needs jobs for these people and energy is going to drive it. We don’t need more Ph.D.’s in Africa but PHDo’s. I am not against education but in support of the right kind of education looking at the time and the environment.The environment right now calls for massive investment. We have to look at the world and where it is going. We just had a G7 meeting where 37 trillion dollars has been placed forward. What we should be doing is training young people to get involved and start seeing what the jobs of the future are. What automation is, and how do we become the people of the African continent who solve problems.""We as Africans have a lot to learn from Singapore. How to be small and yet build an enacting environment, and attract so much investment and then drive it. If we look at the energy transition of moving to gas and LNG and electric cars, we need to look at Asia because they have the same history as us. They were colonized, put down, let down, but they picked themselves up and built themselves up to become the Asian miracles and Power we see today. We cannot just say that we as Africans have been knocked down. We are not responsible for being knocked down but we are responsible for getting back up. And I strongly believe that success is transferrable. We can take the Asian miracle and transfer it to Africa.""While we see the Chinese government and a lot of national oil companies are active in investment in Africa, what kind of specific collaboration are you expecting to develop with Korean companies and partners, e.g short term, and long-term. Or any advice to share? We are looking on improving our collaboration with Korea. Koreans are the most effective people in Africa when it comes to construction, technology. It will be amazing to work with Asian partners.First of all, we want to learn and grow. Bring talent, skill, and technology and use that to collaborate and build business partnerships as it is most important than asking someone to write a cheque. We want Africans to buy Asian products and equipment. We want strong collaboration that will bring money to both sides that will drive our communities forward.""We at the Chamber are a forward-thinking organization and we are going to be the drivers of our future. We have power, massive influence, and it's about how we use it and push it forward. This generation of Africans will not be left behind. We owe it to so many who are counting on us.Plan for AEC is helping African countries recover from covid 19. We have done a lot from our side in working with them from strategies to as far as providing covid supply. We have been creating opportunities on how to navigate the covid environment by looking at health safety issues. Our main aim has been to assist the industry to continue to grow.We are launching the best Africa Energy Week. It's going to have heads of states, ministers, and governors from around Africa, Europe, US, would like to invite Asian govern officials all around to the largest energy week in Africa It will be a perfect opportunity for us to showcase that we can work it, grow it and move it, covid restrictions will be available.Our goal is to make energy poverty a history from January 1st, 2022. It is in working together that we can make everything happen."데이비드 김 노스헤드캐피털파트너스 대표 & 팟캐스트 'CEO 라운드테이블-브릿징 아시아(CEO Roundtable-Bridging Asia)', '아시안 인베스터스(Asian Investors)' 운영자.정리=김종우 기자