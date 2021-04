A woman looks for her groceries at a supermarket in Caracas February 28, 2011. Having lived with double-digit inflation since Ronald Reagan was in the White House, Venezuelans know a money-stretching trick or two the rest of the world could heed as soaring commodities push up prices. A relatively wealthy country with some of the world's largest crude reserves, Venezuela's reliance on exports of one commodity have produced a string of booms and crashes accompanied by double-digit inflation since 1985. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (VENEZUELA - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)/2011-03-01 06:41:10/ ???沅??? ?? 1980-2011 ???고?⑸?댁?? 臾대? ??? ?щ같? 湲?吏?.>