코로나19가 불러온 연봉 양극화...영어로는?

[경제뉴스 English]
신세계, 스타벅스 100% 인수 검토
LG그룹, 전사에 ESG위원회 설립
▶신세계그룹이 스타벅스코리아의 지분을 기존 50%에서 100%로 늘리는 방안을 검토(is reviewing ways to double its stake in Starbucks Korea from 50% to 100%)하고 있습니다. 현재는 신세계그룹의 계열사인 이마트가 스타벅스코리아의 지분 절반을 갖고 있고, 스타벅스 미국 본사가 나머지 절반을 갖고 있습니다. 거래가 성사되면 스타벅스는 이마트의 100% 자회사(would become a wholly owned subsidiary of E-mart)가 됩니다.
- 더 자세한 영어 원문은 Shinsegae mulls buying 100% stake in Starbucks Korea
▶LG그룹이 지주사와 주요 계열사에 ESG위원회와 내부거래위원회를 신설합니다(will create ESG Committee and Internal Trading Committee within the holding company and key affiliates). 그룹의 장기적 지속가능성과 투명성을 높이기 위해서입니다. ESG위원회는 각사의 사외이사와 CEO로 구성될 예정입니다(Outside directors will make up the committee, with each company’s CEO also joining as a member). 환경과 안전, 기업의 사회적 책임 등을 심의해 이사회에 보고하는 역할을 맡습니다. 내부거래위원회는 또 자기거래 등을 포함한 다양한 형태의 거래 투명성에 대해 심의합니다(will review the transparency of various types of transactions including self-dealing).
- 더 자세한 영어 원문은 LG strengthens ESG push with committee set-up
이선아 기자 suna@hankyung.com
