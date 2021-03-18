빅히트 CEO가 말하는 BTS '성공 비결'...영어로 하면?

[경제뉴스 English]
폭스바겐, 배터리 자체생산 추진
현대차그룹, 성과급 제도 '손질'
- 더 자세한 영어 원문은 BTS label says fan-tailored innovation is key to success
▶폭스바겐이 배터리 자체 생산(in-house production) 계획을 선언하면서 국내 배터리 관련주가 휘청였습니다. 폭스바겐은 2023년부터 '각형 배터리'를 내놓겠다고(will roll out a new unified prismatic battery cell design from 2023) 밝혔습니다. 지금까지 폭스바겐에 '파우치형 배터리(pouch-type batteries)'를 납품하던 LG에너지솔루션과 SK이노베이션은 비상이 걸렸습니다.
- 더 자세한 영어 원문은 Korean battery shares tumble as VW gears up for in-house production
▶정의선 현대차그룹 회장이 성과급과 승진 시스템을 글로벌 수준에 맞게 끌어올리겠다고(will upgrade its performance-based incentive and promotion systems to the global levels) 밝혔습니다. SK하이닉스에서 시작된 성과급 제도 논란이 자동차업계로 옮겨붙자 그룹의 총수가 직접 "회사에 기여한 것에 비해 존중받지 못한다고 생각하게 해 죄송하다(feel guilty and heavy responsibility for making you feel unrespected despite your contribution to our company)"며 사과한 것입니다.
- 더 자세한 영어 원문은 Hyundai Motor chair says to upgrade incentive, promotion systems
이선아 기자 suna@hankyung.com
