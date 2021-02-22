유가 급등에도 손익분기점 못 넘기는 정유사...영어로는?

[경제뉴스 English]
두산, 지게차 사업부문 분사
삼성전자, 반도체 생산라인 조기 가동
더 자세한 영어 원문은 Crude oil price rebound yet to spill over to Korean refiners
▶두산그룹이 ㈜두산의 알짜 사업인 지게차 부문을 분사하는(spin off its profitable forklift business) 방안을 추진하고 있습니다. 이 사업은 두산밥캣이 인수할 예정입니다. 산업장비 전문기업 두산밥캣이 지게차 사업을 품으면 건설 분야에서 시너지를 낼 것(would help create synergy in the construction sector)이라는 판단입니다. 하지만 채권단은 두산밥캣의 가치를 높이더라도 두산그룹의 구조조정을 위해 두산밥캣을 잠재적 매물 리스트에서 빼지 않겠다는 입장입니다(have maintained their stance that Doosan Bobcat will remain on the potential asset sale list for the group's restructuring).
더 자세한 영어 원문은 Doosan to spin off No. 1 forklift business to Bobcat
▶삼성전자가 평택공장의 첨단 반도체 제조 라인 가동을 당초 계획보다 일찍 시작할 수 있다(may start the operation of its leading-edge chip fabrication line earlier than scheduled)는 전망이 나왔습니다. 산업계 전반에 영향을 미치고 있는 반도체 공급부족 현상 악화를 완화하기 위해서(to help ease worsening chip shortages)입니다. 폭발적으로 증가하는 수요를 반영해 8인체 웨이퍼 반도체의 파운드리 단가도 두 자릿수 인상하는 방안도 검토 중입니다(considering a double-digit increase in foundry service charges for chips at its 8-inch wafer line).
더 자세한 영어 원문은 Samsung Elec may move up start of leading-edge foundry line to July
