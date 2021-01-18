사명에서 '자동차' 뗀 기아…영어로는?

[경제뉴스 English]
이재용 부회장, 징역 2년6개월
포스코, 분기 영업익 1조원 회복
- 더 자세한 영어 원문은 Kia drops Motors from name, unveils roadmap for new EV models
▶서울고등법원이 18일 파기환송심 재판에서 뇌물공여 및 횡령 등의 혐의를 받아온 이재용 삼성 부회장에게 2년6개월의 실형을 선고했습니다(sentenced to two and a half years in prison for bribery and embezzlement charges). 이 부회장은 이날 선고에 따라 곧바로 법정구속됐습니다(was immediately taken to the Seoul Detention Center). 그는 지난달 최종변론에서 과거의 잘못에 대해 책임을 인정하고 삼성을 윤리적이고 투명한 기업으로 바꾸겠다고 약속했지만(accepted responsibility for past errors and pledged to reform Samsung into a top-level ethical and transparent company) 실형을 피하지 못했습니다.
- 더 자세한 영어 원문은 Samsung heir sentenced to 2.5 years in jail for bribery
▶국내 최대 철강회사인 포스코의 올해 1분기 영업이익이 1조원대를 회복할 전망입니다(may see its operating profit climb to the 1 trillion won range). 철강 수요산업인 자동차, 조선산업이 되살아나면서 철강제품 가격이 상승하고 있기(rising steel product prices driven by rebounds in the automobile and shipbuilding industries) 때문입니다. 중국이 조강 생산량을 줄이기로 하면서(has decided to lower its crude steel production) 국내 철강업계가 반사이익을 얻을 것이란 기대도 나옵니다.
- 더 자세한 영어 원문은 POSCO may see Q1 operating profit reach $900 mn
