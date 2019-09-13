"내달 새로운 세계 경제 전망 발표 예정"
게리 라이스 IMF 대변인은 12일(현지시간) 현지 언론과의 브리핑에서 "미국과 중국의 무역 갈등이 2007∼2008년 글로벌 금융위기 이후 처음으로 제조업 약화 조짐을 보이는 세계 경제에 영향을 미치기 시작했다"며 "2020년에 글로벌 GDP 수준이 잠재적으로 0.8 % 감소해 향후 몇 년 동안 추가 손실이 발생할 수 있다"고 말했다.
이 같은 예측은 IMF가 '미·중 무역전쟁이 내년도 글로벌 GDP의 0.5%를 떨어뜨릴 것'이라고 예측했던 올해 초부터 부정적인 수준이다. 라이스 대변인은 "미·중 무역전쟁 등으로 인한 영향이 이제 감지되고 있다"며 "무역전쟁은 위협적일 뿐만 아니라 세계 경제를 짓누르기 시작했다"고 우려했다.
IMF가 글로벌 경기 침체를 예상하느냐는 질문에 그는 "현재 IMF의 기준에는 해당하지 않는다"라면서 "이르면 오는 10월 새로운 세계 경제 전망과 관련해 곧 새로운 수치를 내놓을 것이다"라고 밝혔다.
한편 IMF는 지난 9일 공개한 보고서를 통해 무역정책 불확실성 지수가 지난해 미국과 중국의 무역전쟁이 격화하면서 10배 증가했다고 밝혔다.
