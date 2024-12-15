재즈 뮤지션의 뮤지션, 전설로 남은 재즈 음악가 '베니 골슨'
[arte] 론 브랜튼의 Jazz it UP
재즈 거장, 베니 골슨(Benny Golson)
미국의 색소포니스트이자 작곡가겸 편곡가
베니 골슨, 놀라운 재능을 지닌 테너 색소폰 연주자이자 작곡가, 편곡가는 지난달 세상을 떠났습니다. 이 훌륭한 분의 긴 음악 여정을 살펴보는 시간을 가지려 합니다. 베니 골슨은 1929년 1월 25일 필라델피아에서 태어났습니다. 그는 아홉 살 때부터 피아노 레슨을 받기 시작했으며, 주로 쇼팽과 브람스를 연주했습니다. 13세 때 그는 뉴욕 민톤스 플레이하우스(Minton's Playhouse)에 가서 셀로니어스 몽크(Thelonious Monk)를 포함한 떠오르는 비밥 뮤지션들의 연주를 들었습니다. 필라델피아의 얼 극장(Earle Theatre)에서 아네트 콥(Arnett Cobb )이 테너 색소폰을 연주하는 라이오넬 햄프턴(Lionel Hampton)의 밴드를 관람했습니다. 콥의 연주는 베니 골슨에게 영감을 주었고, 그렇게 골슨은 색소폰 뮤지션으로서 시작하게 되었습니다. 그는 이렇게 말합니다. “햄프턴 콘서트에서 밴드가 인트로를 연주하고 아네트 콥이 무대 앞으로 나와 ‘Flying Home’을 연주했을 때, 그 순간 나에게 피아노의 매력이 사라지기 시작했습니다.”
[Lionel Hampton and his orchestra - Flying Home]
몇 년 후 프랑스 니스에서 아네트 콥에게 "너는 내가 테너 색소폰을 연주하게 된 이유다."라고 말했습니다. 그의 눈에는 눈물이 맺혔습니다.
뉴욕에서 돌아온 후, 골슨의 어머니는 그가 색소폰을 배우고 싶어 한다는 사실을 알게 되었습니다. 아네트의 연주를 듣고 나서, 나는 밤에 라디오를 들으며 색소폰 솔로를 기다리기 시작했습니다. 어머니는 내가 색소폰에 관심이 있다는 것을 눈치채고 물으셨습니다. 나는 "색소폰 소리를 듣고 너무 좋아서 하나 갖고 싶다"고 대답했습니다. 어머니가 어떤 종류인지 물으셨고, 나는 "목이 구부러진 색소폰"이라고 했습니다. 알토 색소폰은 똑바로 서니까요. 내가 뭘 알겠어요.
어느 날, 어머니가 퇴근하고 집에 돌아왔을 때, 나는 현관 계단에 앉아 있었고 그녀가 손에 무언가를 들고 있는 것을 보았습니다. 긴 케이스 같았지만, 그게 무엇인지 알 수 없었습니다. 그녀가 길을 건너 나에게 다가오자, 그게 색소폰 케이스라는 걸 알 수 있었습니다. 어머니는 "너를 위해 준비한 거야, 아가."라고 말씀하셨습니다. 나는 너무 기뻤습니다. 우리는 집 안으로 들어갔고, 어머니는 소파 위에 케이스를 놓고 열었습니다. 그건 중고 색소폰이 아니라, 11번가와 체스트너트에 있는 Wurlitzer 음악 상점에서 사 온 새 색소폰, 마틴이었습니다.
필라델피아의 벤자민 프랭클린 고등학교에 다니며 존 콜트레인(John Coltrane), 레드 갈런드(Red Garland), 지미 히스(Jimmy Heath) 등 유명 뮤지션들과 함께 연주할 기회를 가졌습니다. 이후 그는 워싱턴 DC의 하워드 대학교(Howard University)에 진학했습니다.
골슨은 하워드 대학교를 졸업한 후, 불 무스 잭슨(Bull Moose Jackson)의 리듬 앤 블루스 밴드(rhythm and blues band)에 합류했으며, 당시 잭슨의 피아니스트였던 태드 드이머런 (Tadd Dameron)은 골슨의 작곡에 큰 영향을 주었습니다. 당시 하워드 대학교의 음악 학부에서는 재즈가 경시되었고, 골슨은 잼 세션(*jam session : 뮤지션이 모여 즉흥의 재간을 겨루는 자유로운 음악 회합)과 공연을 통해 많은 것을 배웠습니다.
골슨은 다메론의 밴드에서 연주한 후, 라이오넬 햄프턴(Lionel Hampton), 조니 호지스(Johnny Hodges), 얼 보스틱(Earl Bostic), 디지 길레스피(Dizzy Gillespie), 그리고 아트 블레이키(Art Blakey)와 재즈 메신저스(Jazz Messengers)의 밴드에서 활동했습니다. 그는 이들과 함께 1958년 클래식 재즈 앨범인 *Moanin'*을 녹음했습니다.
[Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers - Moanin' (2015 reissue)]
이 앨범에는 골슨이 작곡한 스탠다드 곡 Along Came Betty도 포함되어 있습니다. 아트 블레이키와 함께 활동하는 동안 골슨은 1957년에 Benny Golson's New York Scene을 포함해 여러 앨범도 녹음했습니다.
1956년, 리온 하튼 밴드와 함께 아폴로 극장에서 공연하던 중, 그는 유명한 트럼펫 연주자인 클리포드 브라운이 교통사고로 사망했다는 소식을 들었습니다. 클리포드 브라운은 다메론의 밴드에서 함께했던 유명하고 사랑받는 재즈 트럼펫 연주자였습니다. 골슨은 동료이자 친구인 클리포드 브라운을 추모하기 위해 'I Remember Clifford'를 작곡했습니다. 'I Remember Clifford'는 가장 많이 녹음된 재즈 스탠다드 중 하나입니다.
[Benny Golson - I Remember Clifford]
베니 골슨이 작곡한 재즈 스탠다드는 다음과 같습니다.
▶ Along Came Betty (1958, 66 아티스트 커버)
▶ Are You Real (1959, 13 아티스트 커버)
▶ Blues After Dark (1957, 5 아티스트 커버)
▶ I Remember Clifford (1957, 215 아티스트 커버)
▶ Killer Joe (1960, 87 아티스트 커버)
▶ Whisper Not (1956, 210 아티스트 커버)
이 목록에서 알 수 있듯이, 골슨은 재즈 스탠다드 곡들에 가장 많은 기여를 한 작곡가 중 한 명입니다.
1959년부터 1962년까지 골슨은 아트 파머(트럼펫과 플루겔혼)와 함께 재즈텟을 공동으로 이끌며 주로 자신의 곡을 연주했습니다. 이후 12년간 스튜디오와 오케스트라 작업을 하게 되는데, 색소폰 소리에 만족하지 못한 골슨은 친구인 퀸시 존스(피아니스트이자 프로듀서)의 권유에 따라 리우드로 가서 TV 음악 작곡을 시작했습니다. 이 시기에 골슨은 <매닉스(Mannix)>, <아이언사이드(Ironside)>, <Room 222>, <매시(MASH)>, <파트리지 패밀리(The Partridge Family)>, <미션임파서블(Mission: Impossible)>과 같은 TV 프로그램을 위한 음악을 작곡했습니다.
또한, 다양한 녹음에 대한 편곡과 지휘 작업도 했습니다. 골슨은 할리우드에서의 작업을 재즈 작곡과는 상당히 다른 경험으로 묘사했습니다. "모든 종류의 기법을 사용하여 자유롭게 작곡할 수 있습니다. 판디아토닉(pan-diatonic), 이진 및 삼진 코드(binary and trinary chords). 재즈에서 하는 것 이상의 것들을 다룰 수 있습니다.
음악을 녹음할 때 화면이 재생되었기 때문에 적절하게 맞출 수 있었지만, 콜롬비아(패트리지 패밀리 TV 시리즈)에서는 종이에 적힌 것만 보고 작업했습니다. 이미지는 전혀 보지 못했죠. 음악과 이미지를 함께 듣는 유일한 시간은 TV에 방영될 때였습니다. 다른 사람들과 마찬가지로 말이죠."
골슨의 작곡 방식은 장인의 접근법에 가깝고, 시간이 지남에 따라 발전해 왔습니다. 골슨은 이렇게 말했습니다. "내 경력 초반에는 하루에 두세 곡을 작곡하고 가능한 빨리 녹음했습니다. 이제는 10년이 지나도 아직 완성하지 못한 곡들이 있습니다." 그 곡들은 쌓여 있습니다. 몇 달 전에 잊고 있던 곡 하나를 꺼냈습니다. 세월이 흐르면서 조금씩 다듬고 새로운 아이디어도 추가했습니다. 괜찮다고 생각하지만, 바브라 스트라이샌드(Barbra Streisand), 토니 베넷(Tony Bennett), 알 재로(Al Jarreau) 같은 가수들에게 곡을 보내기 전에는 확신이 서지 않습니다. 그 곡을 피아노 위에 두고 매일 지나치며 보고, 테스트하고, 수정합니다.
"정말로 곡이 내가 생각할 수 있는 최선의 상태에 이르렀다고 생각할 때, 그때 비로소 준비되었다고 말합니다. 때때로 곡 제목을 짓는 데 걸리는 시간이 곡을 쓰는 데 걸리는 시간만큼이나 길어지기도 합니다. 저는 제목이 곡을 듣기 전에 그 곡에 대한 무언가를 전달해야 한다고 굳게 믿습니다."
골슨은 미국과 유럽에서 자신의 이름으로 30개 이상의 앨범을 녹음했으며, 다른 주요 아티스트들과의 앨범도 수없이 많습니다. 골슨은 총 300곡이 넘는 작곡을 했습니다. 그의 작곡 스타일은 동시대 음악가들의 영향을 받아 변화했습니다.
예를 들어 60년대에는 존 콜트레인의 영향을 받아 더 선형적이고 모달한 하모니 접근법을 사용하게 되었습니다. 이것은 콜트레인과 골슨이 고등학교 시절 음악을 배우면서 새로운 아이디어를 시도하곤 했던 것을 고려할 때 흥미롭습니다. 세월이 흐르면서 두 아티스트는 각기 독특한 방식으로 그리고 다른 방향으로 발전해 나갔습니다.
골슨의 이야기는 재즈를 사랑하고 듣는 모든 이들에게 흥미롭고, 그의 음악을 깊이 있게 탐구해볼 가치가 있습니다. 베니 골슨과 그의 음악을 찾아보며 그가 얼마나 훌륭한 뮤지션이자 사람인지를 기억해보시기를 바랍니다. 론 브랜튼 재즈 피아니스트·작곡가
<칼럼 원문> Benny Golson – a Musician's Musician
Benny Golson, a remarkable and talented Tenor Saxophonist and composer and arranger passed away just last month. I would like to take some time and look at this wonderful fellow and his long life of music making. Benny Golson was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on January 25, 1929. He began taking piano lessons at age nine, playing mostly Chopin and Brahms.
He went to New York's Minton Playhouse when he was thirteen and heard some emerging Be-Bop musicians including Thelonious Monk. He saw Lionel Hampton's band, featuring Arnett Cobb on tenor saxophone, at Philadelphia's Earle Theatre. Cobb inspired him to switch to the saxophone at age 14 and thus Golson began on his career as a musician: ". . . during the Hampton concert, the band played an intro and Arnett Cobb stepped out from the reed section to the front of the stage with his (main) tenor sax. A microphone came up out of the floor and Arnett started playing Flying Home. At that moment, the piano for me started to lose its appeal.
I told Arnett, years later in Nice, France, that he was the reason I was playing the tenor sax – tears welled up in his eyes. "After returning from New York, Golson's mother discovered his interest in learning to play the saxophone: "After I heard Arnett, I started listening to the radio at night waiting to hear saxophone solos. My mother noticed my interest and asked why I was doing it. I said I had heard the saxophone, loved it and that I wished I had one. She asked me what kind. I said the kind with the curve in the neck, because the alto went straight up. What did I know?
One day when she came home from work, I was sitting outside on our front steps and saw she had something in her hand. I could see this long case but I couldn't tell what it was. When she crossed the street and came up to me, I could see it was a sax case. She said, “I've got something for you, baby.” I went crazy. We went in the house and she put the case on the couch and opened it up. It wasn't a used sax from the pawnshop. It was a brand new one, a Martin that she bought at Wurlitzer's music store on 11th and Chestnut St."
Attending the Benjamin Franklin High School in Philadelphia also gave him a chance to play with other later famous musicians such as John Coltrane, Red Garland, Jimmy Heath, Percy Heath, Philly Joe Jones, and Red Rodney. He later attended Howard University in Washington, DC.
Golson joined Bull Moose Jackson's rhythm and blues band upon graduating from Howard University and luckily enough, Tadd Dameron, whom Golson came to consider the most important influence on his writing, was Jackson's pianist at the time. Oddly enough, jazz was frowned upon at the time by the music department at Howard, unlike recent times when I would take a course there. Most of Golson's education in jazz from jam sessions, and working while on the road.
Golson played with Dameron's band and then with the bands of Lionel Hampton, Johnny Hodges, Earl Bostic, Dizzy Gillespie, and Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, with whom he recorded the classic Jazz recording Moanin' in 1958. Which includes Along Came Betty, a standard written by Golson. During his time with Art Blakey, Golson also recorded several albums of his own, including "Benny Golson's New York Scene" in 1957.
While Golson was working with the Lionel Hampton band at the Apollo Theater in Harlem in 1956 he learned that Clifford Brown, a noted and well-liked jazz trumpeter who had done a stint with him in Dameron's band, had died in a car accident. Golson was so moved by his death that he composed I Remember Clifford, as a tribute to a fellow musician and friend. I Remember Clifford is one of the most recorded Jazz standards ever.
Here is a incomplete listing of Jazz standards composed by Golson:
▶ Along Came Betty Art Blakey 1958 Covered by (66 artists)
▶ Are You Real Art Blakey 1959 Covered by (13 artists)
▶ Blues After Dark 1957 Covered by (5 artists)
▶ Blues March Gigi Gryce 1958 Covered by (38 artists)
▶ Five Spot After Dark Covered by (26 artists)
▶ Hasaan's Dream Lee Morgan [US1] 1957 Covered by (4 artists)
▶ I Remember Clifford Don Byrd - Gigi Gryce 1957 Covered by (215 artists)
▶ Killer Joe Art Farmer 1960 Covered by (87 artists)
▶ Stable Mates Miles Davis Quintet 1955 Covered by (122 artists)
▶ Step Lightly 1958 Covered by (6 artists)
▶ The Stroller Lou Donaldson 1957 Covered by (2 artists)
▶ Whisper Not Lee Morgan Sextet 1956 Covered by (210 artists)
As we can see, Golson is one of the most prolific contributors to what are considered jazz standards.
From 1959 to 1962, Golson co-led the jazztet with Art Farmer (trumpet and flugelhorn), mainly playing his own compositions. Afterwards Golson switched to doing studio and orchestral work for about twelve years. Being dissatisfied with his sound on the saxophone, Golson again took the advice of his friend Quincy Jones (pianist, producer) — who this time urged Golson to go to Hollywood and write for television. Golson's work during this time includes the music he composed for television shows as Mannix, Ironside, Room 222, M*A*S*H, The Partridge Family and Mission: Impossible.
He also did arrangements and conducted arrangements to various recordings as well. Golson described his work in Hollywood as being quite a change from Jazz writing: "You can write quite freely, using all kinds of techniques: pan-diatonic writing, binary and trinary chords — things that go beyond what you do in jazz," . . . "Twentieth Century Fox, they were like the Rolls Royce. You'd have the picture playing while you were recording the music, so you'd see it fit, but [at] Columbia (The Partridge Family TV series) — you only saw on paper what you were supposed to do. You never saw the images. The only time you heard the music with the images was when it came on TV, like everybody else."
Golson's way of writing is more of a craftsman's approach, which has evolved over time. As Golson said: "Early in my career I'd write two or three songs in a day and record them as soon as possible. Now I have songs that I haven't completed yet after 10 years. They're in a pile, in a box. I just pulled one out a few months ago that I forgot about. Over the years, I've shaped it up a little bit and added some new thinking. I think it's OK, but I won't send a song out to Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Al Jarreau or other singers until I'm sure about it. I'll put the song on the piano and walk past it every day, looking at it, testing it and changing it. When I really think I have a song in a place that's as good as I can get it, then I say it's ready. . . Sometimes it takes me as long to come up with a (song) title as it does to write the song itself. I'm a big believer that a title should convey something about the song before you hear it."
Golson has recorded over 30 albums in the United States and Europe, under his own name, and innumerable ones with other major artists. Golson has written well over 300 compositions in all. Golson's style of writing did change due to the influences of his contemporaries, for example, in the 60's his writing became more linear and used more of a modal approach to harmony due to the influence of John Coltrane. This is amusing when considering how Coltrane and Golson would spend time trying out new ideas when they were first learning about music in high school. Over the years, both artists developed in their own unique ways and in different directions.
Golson's story is very much of interest to anyone who likes and listens to jazz and is worth examining in more detail, thus I encourage listeners to go check out Benny Golson and his music and help remember what a wonderful musician and person he was.
