재즈에서의 기타

The Guitar in Jazz





사실 초기 재즈 앙상블에서는 기타보다 소리가 컸던 밴조가 더 인기가 많고 흔하게 사용되었습니다. 초기 기타 제작회사 중 하나인 깁슨(Gibson Mandolin-Guitar Mfg. Co. Ltd.), 흔히 L5 기타 / 사진출처. Pre-War Gibson L-5 홈페이지 이후 깁슨은 여전히 최고의 플랫탑 기타로 평가받는 Super 400과 깁슨을 독보적인 위치에 올려놓은 SJ-200을 개발했으며, 이는 깁슨이 일렉트릭 기타 시장에서 중요한 위치를 차지하는 데 기여했습니다.



에디 랭과 로니 존슨은 1920년대와 1930년대에 그들의 연주 기법과 창의적인 연주 스타일을 통해 재즈에서 기타 사용의 신뢰성을 높이는 데 기여했습니다.



[에디 랭 & 칼 크레스 'Pickin my Way(1932)', Gibson L5 사용]

초기 재즈 기타 연주는 주로 리듬 측면에 중점을 두었고, 이후에야 개별적인 연주자들이 등장하여 기타를 주도적인 악기로 홍보하는 데 적합한 기술적인 접근 방식을 선보이게 되었습니다.



로마니 기타리스트 장고 라인하르트는 왼손의 네 번째와 다섯 번째 손가락 부상으로 인해 매우 독창적인 연주 기법을 개발했습니다. 1930년대 가장 영향력 있는 기타리스트 중 한 명으로, 그의 음악성으로 후대에 큰 영감을 주었습니다. 라인하르트는 1934년에 재즈 바이올리니스트 스테판 그라펠리와 함께 Quintette du Hot Club de France라는 퀸텟을 결성했는데, 이 그룹은 기타를 주도 악기로 내세운 최초의 재즈 퀸텟이었습니다.



[1945년 장고 라인하르트의 'J'attendrai' 연주]





[장고 라인하르트 'Nuages(1953)']





라인하르트는 애들레이드 홀, 콜맨 호킨스, 베니 카터, 디지 길레스피, 렉스 스튜어트 등 많은 미국 재즈 음악가들과 함께 연주하고 녹음했으며, 루이 암스트롱과도 즉흥 연주 및 라디오 공연을 한 적이 있습니다. 부상에도 불구하고, 라인하르트는 기타에서 보기 드문 뛰어난 연주 기법을 소유하고 있었습니다.



이 시기의 또 다른 중요한 기타리스트는 비밥 시대에 기타의 사용을 크게 발전시킨 찰리 크리스천입니다. 크리스천은 1939년 8월부터 1941년 6월까지 베니 굿맨 섹스텟과 오케스트라의 멤버였으며, 새로운 일렉트릭 증폭 기타를 사용해 기타를 주요한 악기로 자리 잡게 했습니다. 그는 당시의 새로운 기타 모델인 Gibson ES-150을 사용하여 솔리스트로서 앙상블에서 두각을 나타냈습니다. 크리스천은 레스터 영과 허셜 에반스와 같은 색소폰 연주자들의 연주를 듣고 영향을 받았으며, 이로 인해 디지 길레스피와 찰리 파커 같은 다른 음악가들에게도 영향을 미쳤습니다. 찰리 크리스천 / 사진출처. 나무위키 찰리 크리스천에 대한 더 자세한 정보를 원한다면, 그에 대한 결정적인 전기인 웨인 고인스와 크레이그 맥키니의 <A Biography of Charlie Christian, Jazz Guitar's King of Swing>을 추천합니다. 그의 연주 스타일의 좋은 예는 민튼스에서 세션 중 연주한 '



이 시기의 또 다른 주목할 만한 기타리스트는 프레디 그린입니다. 그린은 카운트 베이시 오케스트라에서의 활동으로 가장 잘 알려져 있으며, 리듬 기타가 리듬 섹션의 중요한 부분으로 자리 잡게 한 정교한 타이밍 감각과 유연한 화성 감각을 개발했습니다. 그린의 솔로 접근 방식은 카운트 베이시의 곡



찰리 파커와 찰리 크리스천 이후에 등장한 또 다른 기타리스트는 웨스 몽고메리입니다. 몽고메리는 대부분 독학으로 찰리 크리스천의 연주를 채보하며 학습했는데, 그의 연주 기법의 세련미와 솔로 연주에서의 화성적 발전을 고려하면 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 몽고메리는 자신의 음악적 목소리를 찾았으며, 그로 인해 그 이후의 많은 기타리스트들에게 영향을 미쳤습니다. 그의 후기 연주 스타일은 재즈 퓨전과 스무스 재즈에 큰 영향을 주었으나, 몽고메리의 창의적 독창성을 가진 연주자는 드물었습니다. 웨스 몽고메리 / 사진출처. 나무위키 웨스 몽고메리는 일반적인 피크 대신 오른손 엄지손가락만을 사용하여 줄을 퉁기는 독자적인 연주 방식을 개발했습니다. 이 독특한 연주 방식은 따뜻하고 부드러운 소리를 만들어 주었으며, 그의 시그니처 사운드로 즉시 알아볼 수 있었습니다. 또한, 솔로 연주에서 옥타브를 확장해 사용한 것도 그의 특징이었습니다. 몽고메리는 솔로에서 각 음을 조화롭게 연주하며 밴드가 연주하고 있는 화성과는 다른 화성을 연주했습니다. 이 과정에서 빠르게 지나가는 불협화음을 활용하여 그의 연주에 더 많은 색감을 더했습니다.



또한 몽고메리는 대중과의 소통을 위해 'California Dreaming', 'Goin' Out of My Head', 'Windy' 같은 팝 곡들을 자신의 스타일로 편곡하여 연주했고, 이는 그의 명성과 인기를 크게 높였습니다. 그가 엄지로 연주하는 방식은 벨기에에서 열린 1965년 TV Show에서 분명하게 볼 수 있습니다. 이 영상에서 그는 마일스 데이비스의 곡을 연주하며, 피크 대신 엄지를 사용해 줄을 퉁기는 장면을 명확하게 확인할 수 있습니다.



[1965년 웨스 몽고메리의 벨기에 TV Show 공연]





현대 기타리스트 중에서 특히 뛰어난 재능, 기술, 그리고 음악적 깊이를 가진 몇몇 연주자들이 있습니다. 그중에서도 팻 메스니는 매우 영향력 있는 기타리스트로 손꼽힙니다. 메스니는 비틀즈, 마일스 데이비스, 웨스 몽고메리가 초기부터 자신의 음악에 가장 큰 영향을 미쳤다고 밝혔습니다. 메스니는 15세 때 Down Beat 잡지로부터 장학금을 받아 1주일간 재즈 캠프에 참여했으며, 그곳에서 기타리스트 아틸라 졸러의 지도를 받았습니다. 졸러는 이후 그를 뉴욕으로 초대하여 기타리스트 짐 홀과 베이시스트 론 카터를 소개했습니다.



이후 캔자스시티에서의 공연 중에 마이애미 대학교의 학장이었던 빌 리가 그를 찾아와 장학금을 제안했습니다. 그 후에, 학교에서 전자 기타를 강의할 교수를 구하고 있던 리는 그에게 교수직을 제안했습니다. 메스니는 1970년대 초 보스턴으로 이주하여 버클리 음악대학에서 재즈 비브라폰 연주자인 게리 버튼의 감독 아래 교수로 활동하며 천재로서의 명성을 확립했습니다. 팻 메스니 / 사진출처. 위키백과 메스니의 첫 주요 앨범인 'Bright Size Life (1976)'는 전자 베이스 연주자 자코 파스토리우스와 드러머 밥 모지스가 참여한 작품으로, 발매 즉시 클래식 앨범으로 자리 잡았습니다. 그의 초기 작업을 듣고 싶다면, 이 앨범의 타이틀 트랙



팻 메스니 이후 오늘날까지도 마이크 모레노, 피터 번스타인, 그리고 메리 할버슨과 같은 뛰어난 기타리스트들이 등장했습니다. 메리 할버슨은 여러 차례 DownBeat 국제 비평가 설문에서 최고의 기타리스트로 선정되었으며, 2019년에는 맥아더 '천재' 상을 음악 부문에서 수상하기도 했습니다. 제가 개인적으로 좋아하는 기타리스트 중 하나는 길라드 헥슬만입니다.



헥슬만은 다양한 기타와 최신 이펙트 페달을 활용하여 자신만의 독특한 오버드라이브 사운드를 만들어냅니다. 그의 음악에는 때때로 고전 음악의 폴리포니와 음성 진행이 느껴지지만, 그는 확고하게 재즈 음악에 뿌리를 두고 있습니다. 헥슬만은 요즘 록과 재즈 연주에서 흔히 사용하는 이펙트 페달을 활용하여 1940년대에는 상상할 수 없었던 다양한 사운드를 만들어냅니다. 그는 여러 가지 사운드 조합을 미리 프로그래밍한 뒤, 한 발로 페달을 눌러 다양한 사운드로 전환할 수 있습니다. 헥슬만이 페달을 어떻게 사용하는지에 대한 설명은 길라드 헥슬만 / 사진. 한경DB 길라드 헥슬만의 블루스 접근 방식을 잘 보여주는 예시는 그의 연주 'Straight, No Chaser(텔로니어스 몽크 작곡)'에서 들을 수 있습니다. 이 곡은 B-flat 키의 블루스지만, 헥슬만은 B-flat에 국한되지 않는 여러 비조성 모드를 사용하며 시작합니다. 그의 타이밍 감각은 찰리 크리스천이나 웨스 몽고메리의 것과는 다르고, 복잡하면서도 매우 매력적인 요소가 있습니다.



[길라드 헥슬만 & 오베드 칼베어의 'Straight, No Chaser' 연주]





이런 연주자들을 통해 우리는 재즈에서 기타가 어떻게 시간이 지남에 따라 변화해 왔는지 볼 수 있습니다. 이들은 기타에 대해 매우 개별적이고 개인화된 접근 방식을 개발했으며, 이는 기타를 연주하고자 하는 모든 이들에게 영감을 주는 한편, 음악을 탐구하는 여정이 우리 각자의 삶처럼 개인적이고 독특하다는 사실을 상기시켜 줍니다.



론 브랜튼 재즈 피아니스트·작곡가



One of the most versatile instruments in Jazz is the guitar. It can play chords and sounds that can not be easily matched on other instruments. The guitar as we often hear it nowadays is the product of technical evolution through time and reflects the curiosity of the musician to try different ways of playing and thinking, as well as guitar builders who were looking to create a more versatile instrument.

The banjo was actually more popular and commonly used in early Jazz ensembles simply because it was louder than the guitars of that period. One of the earliest guitar makers, Gibson Mandolin-Guitar Mfg. Co. Ltd. more commonly known as Gibson Guitar Corporation was founded in 1894 and made guitars and mandolins. See: (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gibson_(guitar_company) Some of the first guitars to find their way into the Jazz idiom was their L5 model in 1923 which used an archtop design which was similar to a cello. It was the first guitar by any manufacturer to combine a carved top and back, f-holes, an adjustable truss rod and a neck that joined the body at the 14th fret.



Gibson later developed the Super 400 (the flattop line) which is still considered to be the best of its kind and the SJ-200 which helped place Gibson in a class by itself [and] Gibson's prominent place in the electric guitar market.



Both Eddie Lang and Lonnie Johnson helped give credibility to the use of the guitar in Jazz during the twenties and thirties, with their technique and inventive playing styles. (See "Pickin my Way" 1932, Eddie Lang & Carl Kress: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhcrRuTsPFI) using the Gibson L5. This earlier style of using the guitar in Jazz focused much on the rhythmic aspect of the playing and it was not until later when individual virtuosos came forward to promote a more technical approach to playing that was better suited to promote the guitar as a lead instrument.



Such musicians as Django Reinhardt, a Romani guitarist who developed an intensively personal technique due to an injury to his fourth and fifth fingers on his left hand, is one of the most influential guitarists of the 1930's and inspired subsequent generations with his musicality. Reinhardt formed a quintet named Quintette du Hot Club de France in 1934 which also included Stéphane Grappelli, the Jazz violinist. This quintet was the first to feature the guitar as a lead instrument. See " j'attendrai": (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZ308aOOX04) and his "Nuages (Clouds)" (https://youtu.be/tRfcvs1VeIo) Reinhardt also played and recorded with many American jazz musicians, such as Adelaide Hall, Coleman Hawkins, Benny Carter, Dizzy Gillespie and Rex Stewart and even caught a jam session and radio performance with Louis Armstrong. Despite his injuries, Reinhardt possessed a truly remarkable technique which was rarely matched 0n the guitar.



Another important guitarist of this time who brought the use of the guitar forward during the Be-bop era was Charlie Christian. Christian was a member of the Benny Goodman Sextet and Orchestra from August 1939 to June 1941 and his use of the newer electric amplified guitars helped to establish the guitar as a lead instrument. He used one of the newer Gibson model guitars (ES-150) which helped put him out in front of his ensembles as a soloist. Christian listened to more saxophonists such as Lester Young and Herschel Evans which in turn influenced other musicians such as Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker. For reading more about Christian, a definitive biography on Christian is "Goins, Wayne; McKinney, Craig." A Biography of Charlie Christian, Jazz Guitar's King of Swing. A good example of his style of playing can be heard here from a session at Minton's, playing Stomping at the Savoy (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x52x5hjpD5k) Christian makes far more extensive use of the possible range of the guitar, thus his soloing takes him through out the registers of the instrument in ways that had not been realized before.



Another notable guitarist of this time was Freddie Green. Green was most famously noted for his work with the Count Basie Orchestra where he developed a refined sense of timing and fluid sense of harmony which helped define the role of the rhythm guitar as an important part of any rhythm section. An example of Green's approach to soloing can be heard here in "The Elder" by Count Basie (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVwB7_CS6rk). Green focuses more on rhythm and harmonic ideas than single note lines as one would hear in Christian's playing.



Another guitarist who emerged after Charlie Parker and Charlie Christian was Wes Montgomery. Montgomery was largely self-taught by transcribing the work of Charlie Christian, which is remarkable considering the sophistication of his technique and the harmonic development of his ideas in soloing. Montgomery succeeded in finding his own voice in the music and, in turn, has influenced many who have come after him. His later period style of playing influenced much Jazz Fusion and Smooth Jazz though few would have the creative uniqueness of Montgomery's performance.



Montgomery developed a personal approach to picking where he would strike the strings exclusively with his right thumb instead of a pick. This unusual fingers-on-strings approach gave him a warm, round sound on the instrument that was instantly recognizable as his own, in addition to his use extended use of octaves in his solos. Montgomery would also harmonize each note of his solo in ways that implied a different harmony from what the band would be playing, using a quickly passing dissonance as a way to add more colors to his harmony. Montgomery also made his own arrangements of pop tunes, such as California Dreaming, Goin’ Out of My Head and Windy as a way to connect with a larger audience and this did increase his fame and popularity. See this excerpt from a televised performance in Belgium, (1965), Playing the music of Miles Davis and others (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbGGP_YGAi4). We can clearly see how he uses his thumb to pick with instead of a standard pick.



Of the later modern guitarists, several stand out in their talent, technique and depth of musicality. Pat Metheny has been a very influential guitarist. Metheny has said that the Beatles, Miles Davis, and Wes Montgomery have had the biggest impact on his music from the beginning. Metheny won a scholarship from Down Beat magazine, when he was fifteen, to attend a one-week jazz camp where he was mentored by guitarist Attila Zoller, who then invited him to New York City to meet guitarist Jim Hall and bassist Ron Carter. Later during a gig in Kansas City, he was approached by Bill Lee, who was a dean at the University of Miami, and offered a scholarship. Lee later offered him a job to teach as a professor, as the school had recently introduced electric guitar as a course of study. Metheny later moved to Boston in the early 1970s to teach at the Berklee College of Music under the supervision of jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton and established a reputation as a prodigy. His first major album, which featured Jaco Pastorius on electric bass and Bob Moses on drums, was Bright Sized Life (1976) became an instant classic. For an example of this early work, here is Bright Size Life (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ozv_S1fuis) from the album of the same name.



Since Metheny to present day, there are many wonderful guitarists such as Mike Moreno, Peter Bernstein and even Mary Halverosen who won Best Guitar in DownBeat's International Critics Poll several times and was awarded a MacArthur "Genius" Grant for music in 2019. One of my favorites is Gilad Hekselman. Hekselman uses a variety of guitars as well as some of the latest effects pedals to help achieve his unique overdriven sound. Hekselman has a sense of polyphony and voice leading that can at times seem classical though he is firmly rooted in the Jazz idiom. Hekselman uses effects pedals, which have become common in a Rock and Jazz setting nowadays and results in a variety of sounds that could have only been dreamed of during the 1940's. Hekselman programs several combinations of sounds which he can then step through with the press of just one foot pedal. See: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kv7YP16KcmM) for a description of how Hekselman uses his pedals.



A good example of Hekselman's approach to a blues form can be heard here, Straight, No Chaser (T. Monk) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV7ryb-bzQA) Though this blues is in the key of B-flat, Hekselman starts this using several non-tonal modes that reach beyond just being in B-flat and his sense of timing are far different from what one can hear from Christian or Montgomery; it is very complex yet compelling to listen to.



