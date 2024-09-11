[arte]에이드리언 청의 아트 살롱



리비아 공주 알리아 알 세누시 박사가 말하는

K11 국제 위원회와 문화의 힘



Princess Alia Al-Senussi, PhD: The K11 International Council and the power of culture

안녕하세요. 아르떼 구독자 여러분, 에이드리언 청입니다.



현대 미술에 중점을 두고 있는 알리아 알 세누시 공주는 전 세계 15개 이상의 미술관, 갤러리, 아트 페어 및 대학을 지원하는 자문 위원회, 소장품 위원회, 이사회 등 다양한 역할을 맡고 있습니다. 알리아는 문화 전략과 후원 시스템에 중점을 둔 세계적으로 저명한 현대 미술계의 일원입니다. 그녀의 경력 동안, 그녀는 예술이 사회 변화를 이끄는 촉매제가 될 수 있음을 보여주는 작업을 통해 세계를 더욱 가깝게 연결하려 노력해 왔습니다.



K11 국제 위원회의 의장으로서, 저는 예술 시장의 혁신적인 목소리 중 하나를 소개하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다. 알리아는 현대 미술 세계의 문화가 어떻게 변화하고 있는지에 대한 그녀만의 독특한 관점을 공유할 것입니다. 이 칼럼에 새로운 통찰력 있는 목소리가 추가됨을 큰 기대와 함께 발표합니다.

알리아 알 세누시 공주 / 사진 제공. 에이드리언 청

예술과 문화의 힘은 사람들을 단합시키고 교육하는 데 있어 타의 추종을 불허합니다. 오늘날 한국의 소프트 파워의 중심에서 우리는 이를 다양한 형태로 목격하고 있습니다. 멀리 떨어진 박물관에서 열린 놀라운 전시회를 통해, 전 세계를 넘나드는 음악의 확산을 통해, K-영화와 TV의 드라마를 통해, 그리고 내가 "서울의 영혼의 자매들"이라고 부르는, 세상에서 가장 소중한 사람들과의 무수한 만남을 통해 이러한 현상을 직접 경험했습니다. 저는 예술 세계를 사랑하는 이유 중 하나가 이러한 순간들을 커뮤니티와 함께 나누고, 한국을 비롯한 전 세계에서 저에게 가르침을 줄 수 있기 때문입니다. 저는 이 여정을 통해 동료, 친구, 그리고 나의 선택 가족으로 여길 수 있는 사람들을 만나게 된 것을 축복이라고 생각합니다.홍콩 K11의 에이드리언 청은 그런 인물 중 한 명이며, 그가 K11의 진화를 열정적으로 이끄는 모습을 보며 경외심을 느꼈습니다. 에이드리언은 예술가들의 작업, 홍콩, 그리고 더 넓은 의미에서 아시아 예술가들에 대한 열정적인 지지자입니다. 우리는 모두 문화의 놀라운 초월적 힘을 믿고 있으며, 에이드리언이 나에게 K11 국제 위원회의 초대 의장을 맡아달라고 했을 때 큰 영광이었습니다. 위원회의 임무는 세계 예술계의 지속 가능성과 미래에 기여하고, 아시아 예술 생태계의 발전에 중점을 두어 문화 간 교류를 촉진하는 것입니다.우리는 문화 분야의 주요 오피니언 리더, 예술계를 적극적으로 지원하는 후원자들을 모아 국제적인 네트워크를 형성하고자 했습니다. 위원회는 회원들의 가치 있는 전문 지식, 경험, 비전을 통해 프로젝트 성과에 기여하며, 문화 교류를 장려하고 예술 발전을 촉진합니다. 또한 미래의 예술가와 큐레이터를 발굴하고 육성하여 아시아와 그 너머에서 예술의 지속 가능한 발전을 지원하는 것을 목표로 하고 있습니다.파리에서 열린 아트 바젤과 같은 공식적인 행사뿐만 아니라 전 세계에서 K11 위원회 회원들과의 비공식적인 모임도 가졌습니다. 홍콩에서는 아티스트 상의 첫 수상자 신류(Xin Liu)를 발표하는 순간이 있었고, 많은 예술가, 큐레이터, 후원자들과 함께한 그 순간은 매우 중요한 순간이었습니다. 국제 예술계와의 연결은 매우 중요하며, 우리 상 수상자인 신류가 놀라운 위원회 및 자문위원회 회원들을 통해 주요 전시회와 강연 기회를 제공받는 것을 보며 이를 다시 한번 느꼈습니다.K11이 젊은 예술가에게 제공할 수 있는 기회는 단순히 물리적인 공간에 국한되지 않습니다. 그것은 멘토링과 플랫폼에 대한 진정한 의미를 담고 있습니다. 이것이 저에게 가장 분명하게 다가왔던 순간은 베니스에서 K11의 인스타그램 계정을 맡아 운영하게 되었을 때였습니다.또한, 아리슨 아트 재단이 미국 파빌리온에서 미국 원주민 예술가 제프리 깁슨에게 중요한 지원을 했고, A4 재단이 그들이 멘토링한 아프리카 예술가들과 다른 예술가들을 격려할 수 있었으며, 바스마 알술라이만이 초기부터 후원하고 지원해 온 사우디 여성 예술가 마날 알도와얀(자국을 대표한)과 다나 아와르타니(아르세날에서 아드리아노 페드로사의 '어디에나 있는 외국인'의 일부로 참여한)를 축하했던 곳이었습니다. 이러한 경험을 통해 후원과 지지가 세상을 더 나은 곳으로 만들 수 있는 힘과 기쁨을 깨달았습니다.영화에서 말하듯이, 모든 사람이 모든 곳에서 동시에 존재하는 순간이었습니다! 이것이야말로 문화의 힘이 만개한 순간이었습니다. 우리는 예술가들이 초기 경력에서는 얻지 못했던 기회에서 할 수 있는 일과 성취를 이루는 모습을 보았고, 이러한 대화들이 우리 사회가 더 포용적이고 공정하게 발전할 수 있는 방법에 대해 생각할 수 있도록 열어주었습니다.이번 수상의 다음 에디션은 큐레이터에 중점을 두고 있으며, 중국 현대 미술의 발전뿐만 아니라 더 넓은 아시아 생태계와 이 세대의 기술 및 생성 예술의 수용에 대해 진정으로 미래를 바라보고자 합니다. 우리는 서울에서 주요 행사를 개최할 예정이며, 가을에는 상하이에서 새로운 큐레이션 계획으로 더 많은 일을 할 예정입니다.동시에 신류(Xin Liu)가 9월에 런던의 유명한 서머셋 하우스에 새 스튜디오로 이사할 때 그녀를 계속 지원할 것입니다. 우리는 전 세계 주요 순간에 예술가들과 위원회 회원들을 위해 소규모 예술 애호가 그룹을 모으는 새로운 살롱 시리즈를 시작할 것입니다. 이 시리즈를 통해 그들의 마음에 가까운 주제들에 깊이 탐구할 수 있을 것입니다.아트 바젤, 사우디 문화부, 또는 제가 속한 다양한 이사회 및 자문 위원회에서 저의 모든 작업은 사람들을 하나로 모으는 것, 언제 어떻게 서로를 연결할지에 중점을 두고 있습니다. K11 국제 위원회와 함께 우리는 바로 그 일을 해냈습니다. K11 아트 파운데이션과 함께 우리는 세계와의 연결을 확장하고, 풍요로운 협력을 촉진하며, 내일을 위한 예술가와 큐레이터를 양성할 수 있게 되었습니다. 우리는 세상을 확장하여 더 가깝게 연결하고자 합니다.알리아 알 세누시 · 리비아 공주, 박사[칼럼 원문]With a focus on Contemporary Art, Princess Alia Al-Senussi serves a wide range of advisory councils, acquisition committees and boards that support more than 15 art museums, galleries, fairs and universities around the world.Alia is a globally renowned member of the contemporary art world with a focus on cultural strategy and patronage systems. Over the course of her career, she sought to bring the world closer together through her work, in which she seeks to illustrate how art can be a catalyst for social change.Spearheading K11 International Council as the chairperson, it is with great pleasure I introduce to you one of the innovative voices of the art market. Alia will share her unique perspectives on the evolving landscape of Contemporary Art world culture. It is with great excitement that we announce the addition of a new and insightful voice to this column.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------The power of art and culture to unite, and also to educate, is unparalleled. You see this at the core of Korean soft power today, where we have witnessed this in myriad forms – through incredible exhibitions in far away museums, through the dissemination of music over airwaves around the globe, through the drama, happiness and comedy of K-cinema and TV, and through countless encounters with some of my favorite people in the world, my “soul sisters in Seoul”, that I can’t even begin to name. I also genuinely love the art world in being able to share these moments with a community, and teach me, in Korea and beyond: I love and admire the people that I have been blessed to call colleagues, friends and indeed my chosen family. Adrian Cheng is one of those figures in my life, and I have been in awe witnessing the evolution of K11, as Adrian has been a passionate advocate of the work of artists, of his (and my) beloved Hong Kong and of Asian artists in a wider sense. We both believe in the incredible metaphysical power of culture, which is why I was so honored when Adrian asked me to be the founding Chair of the K11 International Council. The mission of the Council is to contribute to the sustainability and the future of the art world on a global level and to foster cross-cultural exchanges, with a focus on the development of the Asian art world ecosystem.We wanted to bring together a high-level international network of key opinion leaders in the cultural realm, the patrons who really actively do things, and who work and support the art world in their core activities across a wide geography. The Council contributes to project achievements through the valuable expertise, experience and vision of the members, encouraging cultural exchange and promoting art development. By identifying and incubating artists and curators for the future, the Council aims to support the sustainable development of art in Asia and beyond.We celebrated the founding of the Council in Seoul last September, and we have had a busy year since, with informal gatherings of K11 Council members around the world (the most recent in Venice during the Biennale where every single Council member had supported a major artist activation, pavilion or installation – we were so proud!), as well as formal activations such as in Paris during Art Basel, and then a momentous occasion in Hong Kong surrounded by artists, curators and patrons to announce the winner of the inaugural Artist Prize. The link to the international art world is important as we see our prize winner, Xin Liu, being offered major shows and speaking opportunities through our incredible Council and advisory board members.The opportunities that K11 can give to a young person is not just about a physical space—it is so much more, it is truly about mentorship and a platform. I think this was most evident to me when I was invited to do an Instagram takeover for K11 in Venice, and I realized the power (and JOY!) of advocacy and patronage to make the world a better place as I followed our Council members to a Venetian island where Fondazione Sandretto re Rebaudengo had a pink-filled performance day with Eun-Me Ahn (which we then saw again in a different form in London at the Serpentine Galleries Summer Party revelling with Minsuk Cho), where Arison Arts Foundation was an integral support for the indigenous American artist Jeffrey Gibson at the US Pavilion, where A4 Foundation could applaud the African artists and others that they had mentored, and where Basma AlSulaiman celebrated the Saudi female artists Manal AlDowayan (representing her country) and Dana Awartani (in the Arsenale as a part of Adriano Pedrosa’s Foreigners Everywhere), artists that Basma has supported and championed since early days. Everyone everywhere all at once, as the movie says! This was the power of culture in full bloom as we saw artists able to do and achieve where they perhaps had not had such opportunities early in their careers, and conversations were multiplied in opening us all up to think how we as a society can do better to be more inclusive and equitable.This next edition of the prize is focused on curators and we want to really look to the future of the development of Chinese contemporary art but also the wider Asian ecosystem and the embrace of technology and generative art amongst this generation. We will have a major activation in Seoul, and are excited to do more with this new curatorial initiative in Shanghai in the autumn, as we simultaneously continue to support Xin Liu when she moves in to her new studio at the fabled Somerset House (London) in September. We will launch a new salon series, that is about bringing together small groups of art lovers during key moments around the world, for our artists and Council members, where we can delve deep in to the topics close to their heart.My work in all its facets, whether with Art Basel, the Saudi Ministry of Culture, or my various boards and advisory councils, is about bringing people together – knowing how and when to matchmake – and with the K11 International Council we have done just that. With the Council, the K11 Art Foundation,is able to expand its outreach to the world, facilitating fruitful collaboration and nurturing artists and curators for tomorrow. We expand our world in order to bring it closer together!/Princess Alia Al-Senussi, PhD