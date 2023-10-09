[arte] 오텐자머의 Frage

클래식 청중들

클래식 청중들

나는 빈 필하모닉 오케스트라의 연주자로서뿐만 아니라 솔리스트나 앙상블로도 세계를 순회하며 외국에서 많은 시간을 보낸다. 아시아 국가는 투어의 큰 부분을 차지한다. 클래식 음악에 있어서 아시아 청중은 가장 열정적인 국가 중 하나다. 아시아에서 클래식 음악가들이 경험하는 사랑과 존경은 나뿐만 아니라 내 동료 모두에게 독특하고도 특별하다.연주자로서 콘서트 중에 느껴지는 분위기는 항상 흥미롭다. 무대 위의 음악가와 관객의 관계는 콘서트의 전체 분위기를 좌우할 만큼 중요하다. 이런 연결고리는 음악에 대한 나의 해석, 즉 콘서트에서의 나의 곡 해석과 연주에도 큰 영향을 끼친다.청중의 뜨거운 관심과 지지, 그 마음과 감정들은 무대 위에서 여러가지 방식으로 알 수 있다. 일본의 경우 청중들은 특정 규칙들을 잘 따르면서 절제된 친밀함을 표현한다. 한국 청중들은 더 외향적이다. 자신의 감정을 적극적으로 표현한다. 무대에 서는 아티스트 입장에선 이런 분위기가 큰 차이로 다가온다. 친밀하면서도 조용한 분위기에서 어느 정도 긴장감 속에 무대에 오르는 것, 다른 하나는 기쁨과 감정을 적극 드러내며 공격적으로 우릴 지지하는 관객을 경험하는 것이기 때문이다.물론 음악에 대한 열정은 매우 다른 두 분위기 속에 모두 존재한다. 특히 콘서트가 끝난 후 관객과 만나 프로그램 책자나 CD에 사인을 하는 시간엔 콘서트를 본 사람들의 감정과 기쁨을 분명하게 알 수 있다. 나의 음악을 동시간대에 함께 즐겼던 사람들의 눈을 바라보고 그 경험에 서로 감사하는 마음을 나누는 건 언제나 큰 기쁨이다. 오직 음악으로만 소통했던 '친밀한 순간'을 눈을 마주치며 공유하는 시간이라서다. 음악을 통해 소통할 수 있도록, 마음을 활짝 열어준 청중에게 진심을 다해 감사를 표하는 순간이기도 하다.모든 콘서트 경험은 그 자체로 독특하다. 나는 개인적으로 콘서트에서 '조용하게 친밀한 분위기'와 '적극적으로 열정을 표현하는 분위기' 중 하나를 선택하고 싶진 않다. 예술가와 관객의 공전에서 우러나오는 매번 다른 그 놀라운 분위기에 나의 음악적 해석과 무드를 맡기고 싶다.다니엘 오텐자머 빈필 클라리넷 수석연주자※아래는 원고의 원문입니다. 독자들의 더 정확한 해석을 위해 함께 싣습니다.As a musician of the Vienna Philharmomnic Orchestra but also as soloist or in my ensembles, i am touring around the world, spending a lot of time in foreign countries. The asian countries are a big part of these tours, the asian audience one of the most enthusiastic when it comes to classical music. The love and admiration classical musicians experience in Asia, is unique and special to me and all my colleagues.For me it is always interesting to feel the atmosphere during a concert. The connection between a musician on stage and the audience is very important for the whole experience of the concert. In my personal case this connection influences my interpretation, my personal atmosphere in the concert-situation.You can feel the interest, the attention, the support, the positivness and the joy of an audience in different ways.As in Japan for example, the audience is more disciplined and intimate, following certain rules of attitude, the people in Korea are more outgoing, expressing their emotions more extroverted.The enthusiasm for music is present in both of these very different atmospheres. Meeting the audience after the concert, while signing program booklets or CDs gives a clear insight of the emotions and the joy of the people witnessing a concert. It is always an enormous pleasure looking into the eyes of people who enjoyed your music and want to thank you for the experience. It is also my moment to thank the audience for sharing these intimate moments and being open to connect through music.Every concert experience is unique in its own way. I personally would never want to choose between an intimate or an expressive atmosphere in a concert. I rather let my own musical interpretation, my personal atmosphere, being influenced by this wonderful connection between artist and audience.Daniel Ottensamer